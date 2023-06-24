…Says, “We messed up the altar, we defiled the altar of the Most High God”

From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has apologised on behalf of the bishops, priests and pastors for using the church of God as political arena during the 2023 elections.

Mbaka expressed sadness that the church was turned into a campaign centre and place of politicking.

The priest, who made a veiled reference at the Labour Party (LP), said that the priests were teaching people who to vote for in the church, and how to vote.

He added that priests were telling people that the mother, father and child logo represented God, the father, Son and the Holy Spirit.

Mbaka also said that the power of God was buried behind political forces and hawks.

He said: “As a prophet and man of God, I apologise on behalf of the whole men of God – the whole pastors, the whole priests, the whole bishops. I am not worthy to apologise on behalf of the bishops, but I’m apologising.

“Let the mercy of God descend because what we did within this political moment – a lot of indescribable political brouhaha, a lot of political jingoism and a lot of atrocities we manifested.

“We buried the power of the sacrament beneath political forces, political hawks and vultures. They want to vulturise the church, turn the church into campaign centres, into a place of politicking. We messed up the altar, we defiled the altar of the most high God.

“How do you want power to move from such an altar that has been defiled? We cannot continue with such iniqui-tactics. We offended God.

“They were teaching people who to vote for in the church, and how to vote. Telling people that the mother, father and child picture represents God, the father, Son and the Holy Spirit. Giving God’s glory to man, then God’s anger descended on us, but I’m begging for God’s mercy. I pray that God will forgive us.

“Forgive us, oh Lord! Forgive your church. Forgive Christianity in Nigeria. We have gotten it wrong this time. Amen! Just let it be like this. If you want to misunderstand it, that is your business. I am apologising to God.”