From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Synod of All Nations Evangelism Ministry, in Benue state, has called on the Nigerian Judiciary to carefully address all the controversies arising from the recent presidential elections for the peace and unity of the nation.

This was part of the resolution reached on the 3rd day of International Communion of World Missions Conference, being the first quarter Synod for the year 2023.

Reading the communiqué to newsmen at Faith Cathedral, Makurdi, Chairman of Synod, Most Rev. Yimam Orkwar, stated that the presidential election recently conducted by INEC sparked off series of controversies across the country.

According to him, there are contending issues which must be addressed. “What INEC promised was not what we saw. Nobody will say election in Nigeria was free and fair. Other results were uploaded but the presidential result was not uploaded as promised.

“If something was wrong, why was it affecting the presidential results alone. The elections were not free, fair and credible,” he said

“We call on the Nigerian Judiciary who are constitutionally empowered to look into the complaints to discharge their duties without fear or favour in the best interest of the nation.

“Synod call on all Nigerians particularly those who contested elections and their teeming supporters to exercise patience while they await the decisions of the Election Petition Tribunals and to resist all forms of violent behaviour and utterances that are capable of causing instability and disaffection.

“Synod calls on the government at the centre and the various states to, in the interest of the nation, ensure a smooth transition at all levels so that the incoming administration would take off smoothly.

Earlier, Synod observed with great concern the issues of insecurity across the nation; the wanton killings and destruction of lives and property in Southern Kaduna, Plateau, Benue states and other parts of the nation in recent times and called on the Federal Government and security agencies to continue to uphold the issue of protection of life and property and not treat it with levity because of the transition process.

The Synod expressed gratitude to God for the 2023 general elections and encouraged the winners at all levels to accommodate all interests and to resist the “winner takes all approach” and pursue good governance and development.

Yimam Orkwar who is also the President of Christian Association of Clergies (CAC), also noted that while Synod concedes the necessity of a national head count for the nation, it also added a voice in calling the president to suspend the national census.

He said “the present circumstances such as insecurity and other issues constitute good ground for the Federal Government to heed to the call for suspension of the head count until such issues which would militate against a smooth conduct of the exercise are properly addressed.”