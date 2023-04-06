• Says failure of 10 governors to make it to senate confirms no more easy route to power

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday said the 2023 elections have proved the growing strength of the nation’s democracy, more especially, the sophistication of the Nigerian voter when it comes to the choice of the leaders.

According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President, speaking when he received the newly-installed Emir of Dutse, Jigawa State Capital, Alhaji Muhammad Hamim Nuhu Sunusi at the State House in Abuja, said the stunning outcome of 10 Governors failing to make it to the Senate confirms that there is no longer a guaranteed route to power and the voter is truly the king when it comes to elections.

“It is a testament to the maturity of our democracy and to the amazing sophistication of the voter. What shocked me was that the ordinary citizen who is usually underrated has made the point of his political understanding of things. Assumption is always that you are Governor for eight years and you go to the Senate to crown the career. No one should underrate the Nigerian voter anymore. Politics will be more difficult, henceforth,” he said.

Buhari after listening to the Emir who listed several government projects put in place for Jigawa State under the current administration, and a request for some more, promised to do his best for the State in the remaining time left, and to brief the incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on those requests.

He agreed with guests that the particular problem of water supply to the State Capital is worrisome.

The President told the Emir and members of the Emirate Council who accompanied him that he and the entire nation will continue to miss his friend, the late Emir, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammad Sunusi, saying that he will continue to pray for the repose of the deceased.

The Emir and leader of the delegation, Hamim thanked the administration of Buhari for helping Jigawa State to excel in major rice production, for approving a rail link to Dutse from Kano and for the restoration of peace to the State, the entire nation and the neighbouring countries that had suffered past insecurity.

The Emir also welcomed the upgrading of the Army Battalion in Dutse to a full military Brigade and requested the President to do something about the acute water shortage affecting the State Capital.