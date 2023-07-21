• INEC chairman says collation, returning officers worked under harsh conditions

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Folasade Ogunsola, has admitted that technology completely failed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the conduct of 2023 general election across the country.

She spoke in Abuja on Friday at the post-election meeting between the commission and Collation and Returning Officers for the Presidential Election (SCOPEs) for the 2023 poll.

Asked what she wanted the commission to improve on, she replied: “The commission should keep working on the issue of technology to make it real time. Technology failed. We agree I don’t know the reasons. So I think that technology was a major issue. I think that’s very often and I think we could do more,” she said.

In his remarks, chairman of the electoral umpire, Mahmood Yakubu, said the collation and returning officers worked under stringent condition.

According to him; “The commission is aware that as collation and returning officers, you worked under extremely challenging circumstances by tediously and manually completing designated forms as provided by law and either moved them to the next level of collation or concluded the processes as Returning Officers.”

“Many of you also have the cognate experience of result management, having served in similar capacities in at least three electoral cycles. The commission appreciates your commitment, dedication to duty and sacrifice to the cause of our democracy.

“At the same time, issues have arisen and some Nigerians have raised concerns about result management at various levels. While some of the issues are subject of litigations and therefore sub judice, we can nevertheless discuss them broadly and most importantly share experience on the way forward.”