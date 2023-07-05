•Assembles 427 lawyers to prosecute 215 electoral offenders

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has admitted that it faced structural, infrastructural and human challenges during the conduct of the 2023 general election.

It, however, claimed that it deserved commendations judging by the landmark successes recorded in the poll and insisted that the era of single party dominance of national politics was over.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made the comment in his remarks at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja to commence review for the 2023 poll.

He also disclosed that the commission has assembled over 427 lawyers to prosecute 215 electoral offenders pro bono and concluded arrangements to unleash the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) on vote buyers and other associated violations.

Yakubu insisted that the 2023 election was a fair reflection of complex multi-party democracy, despite the divergent opinions about its outcome.

“Our record shows that these elections have produced the most diverse outcomes ever recorded since 1999. Today, five political parties produced state governors, seven parties won senatorial seats, eight are represented in the House of Representatives and nine in state Houses of Assembly.

“Clearly, the 10th National Assembly is certainly the most diverse in party representation since 1999. In some states around the country, different political parties controlled the legislative and executive arms of government. What is clear from these records also is that the days of single party dominance of our national politics are probably gone.

“Furthermore, many prominent candidates lost in the constituencies they contested, and political parties lost in some of their presumed strongholds.

“Still, we must acknowledge that there were also some challenges, which were structural, infrastructural and human in nature. Indeed, it is in furtherance of our determination to address the challenges as we prepare for future elections that the omission is commencing its post-election review engagements today.

“We are presently looking at all the evidence of infractions during the election, including the prosecution of offenders. We are looking at the activities of all actors involved in the election, including some of our high-ranking officials.

“I can confirm that the Nigeria Police concluded its investigation of the conduct of our REC in Adamawa State and submitted the case file to us. Appropriate action will be taken in a matter of days and Nigerians will be fully informed.

“I also confirm that we have received 215 case files from the Nigeria Police following their arrest and the conclusion of investigation into electoral offences arising from the 2023 general election. We are working with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to prosecute the alleged offenders.

“Already, the NBA has submitted a list of 427 lawyers across the country who have volunteered to render pro bono services to the commission. They are not charging legal fees but by mutual agreement the commission will provide a token amount to cover for filing fees/expenses. We are most grateful to NBA and its President, Yakubu Maikyau SAN, for this historic collaboration.

“Similarly, we are working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) on the prosecution of cases relating to vote buying and associated violations,” the electoral umpire boss revealed.

On why INEC did not join issues with critics, Yakubu replied: “..First, our preference is to listen more and draw lessons rather than join in the heated and often emotive public discussion on the election.

“Second, since we plan to conduct our own review of the election, we see no need to pre-empt the process. Third, the commission would not want to be seen as defensive or justificatory in joining the ongoing discussions.

“Finally, and perhaps most importantly, several issues around the election are sub-judice and it is not the intention of the commission to either undermine or promote the chances of litigants in the various election petition courts beyond what is required of us by the legal process.

“Indeed, practically anything coming from the commission could be cited by litigants as either justifying their claims or an indication of bias against them.

“The foregoing notwithstanding, it is appropriate at this point to make a few broad remarks about the 2023 general election as we commence our review of the election.

“In doing this, it is necessary to look at the entire process before, during and after the election to make an informed assessment. Granted that events on election day are probably the most important in terms of the optics of elections, it is also very essential to look at the totality of the process. This is necessary if we are to learn the full lessons of the election going forward,” he noted.