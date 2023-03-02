From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

For the sake of national peace and unity, the Emerging Leaders Forum of Nigeria (ELFON) has urged political parties who feel wronged by the results of the elections on February 25 to seek redress in a court of law.

ELFON condemned the shop burnings in some states across the country and urged the youth to refrain from using themselves as destructive political pawns.

The group made the call at a press conference led by its President Godstime Samuel, Thursday in Abuja.

Samuel said: “We urge Nigerians not to attach Religion or ethnicity to any pursuit which is supposed to be for the good and benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians in general.

“INEC is an institution of government ran by humans and not spirits, hence abnormalities are inevitable. Anyone, political party or group that feels their right have been trampled upon or their mandate stolen in any guise should for the sake of Nigeria’s unity and peace approach the courts to seek redress.

Nigerian youths must refrain from being used by politicians to create crisis in pursuit of their selfish interests.

“The burning of shops in some States of the federation for whatever reason is highly condemned and we urge security agencies to immediately investigate for justice to take its course.

“If INEC has gotten it right, it is for the good of all religion, ethnicity and tribe in Nigeria. If INEC got it wrong, it will affect all religion, ethnicity and tribe in Nigeria. Therefore, no tribe or religion or ethnic group should see the outcome as their win alone or loss alone.

“We the Emerging Leaders of our dear Nation and the generality of Nigerian youths will be the greatest losers if the Nigerian project is truncated hence our resolve to reorient and caution Nigerians to always think Nigeria First.”

All Progressive People’s (APC) Bola Tinubu was annoying winner of the Presidential election held on Saturday 25. The Labour Party (LP) and the People Democratic Party (PDP), however, are both contesting the results of the polls conducted by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) due to alleged electoral fraud, violence, and other anomalies.