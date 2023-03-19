From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

A 26-year-old lady, Rukayat Shittu, a single has been declared the winner of a seat in the Kwara State House of Assembly election.

The new legislator-elect is a Senate President of the Congress of Students at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Hakeem Ijaya, who announced Shittu’s victory said the 26-year-old, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) polled 7,521 votes to beat her Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, who polled 6,957 votes in the House of Assembly election.

Rukayat Shittu will represent Owode/Onire Constituency in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara. The Local Council is part of the Ilorin Emirate.