From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Coalition of non-governmental organisations, comprising of Excellence One UK , Global Forum for Peace and other organizations have announced the nominees for the Global Peace and Humanitarian Award for 2023 as a tribute to those who have sacrificed their time and risked their lives to support and deliver aid to people worldwide undergoing many humanitarian crises.

The regional representative of the global award for West Africa, Amb. Ozuem Esiri disclosed this to newsmen yesterday at a press conference held in Abuja, noting that it was in commemoration of the 2023 United Nations International Humanitarian Day.

While congratulating the nominees, he said that the Award is presented to individuals and organizations who consistently promote peace and humanitarian services in their communities, regions and around the world. Stating that it was also to those who have made significant contributions in Peace building, human development, refugee assistance, gender equality, sustainable economic development, healthcare and education.

Amongst these outstanding award nominees currently nominated for the prestigious Award in Nigeria, Africa and across the globe include the Deputy Senate President Sen. Jibrin Barau, Arch. Dr. Olumayowa Olurishe, RT. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wuse, RT. Hon.Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, ED. Ezeh Charles Chinedu, international awardees include, DG. Ayda Ozeren (Turkey) Arthur Kanegis (USA) Helen Jeanalda Peacock (Canada) David Hartsough and David Swanson (USA) Jean Alexandre (France) George Michael (UK) Dr. Surendra M. Mishra (India) Dr. Jiseok Jung (South Korea).

The representative in his address also stated that this year UN Peace day theme “Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the Global Goals” is a call to action that recognizes individual and collective responsibility to foster peace as fostering peace contributes to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and create a culture of peace for all.

Esiri said this United Nations Humanitarian Day and the Peace Day are two significant days for the organization and its partners to always commemorate. We invite others to join the United Nations’ call to take action for peace: fight inequality, drive action on climate change, and promote and protect human rights.

He said the award which is organised by Excellence One UK, Global Forum for Peace Justice and Human Rights, Centre for Grassroots Development, Soccer for Peace Foundation and other international civil society organizations is focused on recognitions of peace building and service to humanity.

He further stated that the 5th edtion of the Awards ceremony will complement the World Humanitarian Day which will reaffirm commitment to the values and humanitarian principles that guide humanity and show positive stand taken with the communities served.

Speaking on behalf of other members, Chairman of the award screening committee Mr. Emmanuel Lee, who spoke on promotion of peace, condemned the call of military intervention and force by the ECOWAS block, adding that it will further increase the already huge numbers of refugees in the borders and create more military and political tension in west Africa just as he urged ECOWAS to reconsider their stand through a more peaceful dialogue which remains the best option.

In his message, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said, “Peace is needed today more than ever. War and conflict are unleashing devastation, poverty, and hunger, and driving tens of millions of people from their homes. Climate chaos is all around and even peaceful countries are gripped by gaping inequalities and political polarization.”

This event will be held alongside an International Conference on Peace, Security, Humanitarian Aid in African and Beyond which will bring participants from civil society organizations, Political leaders, security experts, para-military organizations, Peace Activist, academia, students, Stakeholders, Peace and Security consultants, researchers as well as professionals from around the world. The conference will include Keynote lectures, talks and presentations.