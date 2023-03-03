Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has invited key stakeholders to High Level Engagement to galvanise support toward successful 2023 census.

The information is in a statement issued by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba in Abuja on Friday.

He stated that “in line with presidential directive, the National Population Commission (NPC) will conduct the 2023 Population and Housing Census this Year.

“Consequently, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, in collaboration with the NPC and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) invite key stakeholders to a high level engagement on Monday, March 6 in Abuja.”

He added that the engagement was to ensure the conduct of a credible and acceptable census.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that development partners, the Organised Private Sector; chief executives of commercial banks, telecom, oil and gas industry are expected at the high level engagement.

The meetinsg will take place at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja by 11 a.m. (NAN)