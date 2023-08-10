From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has declared its support and readiness to provide security for staff of the National Population Commission (NPC) to enable it conduct the forthcoming 2023 census.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, made the declaration when he received the Chairman National Population Commission, Nasir Isa Kwarra, who led the Board of Commissioners and Directors on a courtesy visit to the Army Headquarters. Abuja.

Expressing the readiness of the army to ensure a crisis free exercise, the COAS, said that the NA will provide requisite support to the commission through deployment of troops and adequate security to ensure successful conduct of the exercise.

“The NA will provide adequate security and support to the staff of the commission and free access to NA Barracks across formations and units”.

Earlier in his address, Nasir Kwarra, while congratulating Gen Lagbaja, on his appointment as COAS, lauded the effort of the army in tackling insecurity in the country.

He said he was at the army headquarters because the Nigerian Army is a major stakeholder in the conduct of the forthcoming 2023 census, hence the need to acquaint the COAS with the progress in preparation for the forthcoming census.

The chairman who solicited the collaboration of the military in security related areas during the exercise, described the NPC as a constitutional body saddled with statutory powers to collect, analyse and disseminate population and demographic data in the country. The Chairman stated that the commission has laid the basic foundation by doing the enumeration and demarcation of the entire country into smaller units. He noted that the essence of the demarcation is to help in planning the human and material resources, which are to be deployed to particular areas for the purpose of the census.