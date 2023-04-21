From Abel Leonard,Lafia

First Class Traditional Ruler in Nasarawa State the Ohimege Opanda, Umaisha HRH Alh. Usman Abdullahi has called on his people and citizens of the state to come out massively and participate fully in the forthcoming census in the country.

The Monarch has also called on citizens to co-operate fully with the staff that will carry out the census exercise calling on stakeholders to ensure that they enlighten and mobilize their people for the exercise.

The Royal Father stated this in his Palace in Umaisha while addressing his people shortly after the eid – el – Fitr prayers in Umaisha, Friday.

He commended Governor Abdullahi Sule over his developmental strides and security efforts in the area and appealed for completion of Umaisha /Toto road and rural electrification project in the area.

“we are going into a new political dispensation as new leaders are coming on board, it is on this note that I want to advice them (politicians) to ensure that they fulfill their campaign promises to the people”

He added that now that the elections are over there is the need for politicians especially those who contested and their supporters to forget the past, embrace each other and work for peace and progress of the area, state and the country at large as according to him tomorrow still have better chance for them politically.

Also Speaking in an interview the Executive Chairman Toto LG Abdullahi Aliyu Tashas said the people of the area are set to participate fully in the census exercise.

He said already machinery has been put in place to ensure full mobilization of the people for the exercise.

On Security measures, he said there is no curse for alarm as the area is calm and secure noting that every security measures necessary is been put in place in the area particularly against kidnappers and their informants.

Tashas called on the people of the area to continued to be law abiding citizens, respect constituted authorities and continue to champion the course of peace, unity and development of their society for the benefit of all.