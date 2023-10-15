From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The activities for the 2023 Carnival Calabar have commenced with first dry run.

The dry run, which is in three phases, heralds the begining of the preparation by the various bands that will complete at the fiesta.

This year’s edition has as its theme Season Of Sweetness and is the first carnival to be hosted by Governor Bassey Otu.

Speaking at the event, Governor Bassey Otu, represented by the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey,

promised that this year’s event will be the best ever tbag will be seen in the country.

Otu said said the presence of service commanders in the first dry run saying it indicates that the state is ready in terms of security.

“We want to assure you on behalf of the governor of the state that we are going to have the best carnival that this country has ever seen this year.

“We are ready and like you heard all the service chiefs are here what that means is that we are ready and even the security is ready.

“We are sending this message to all our friends out there in America, London, Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago that security is firm in the state.

“We are ready to host you, welcome you to the state and that this year’s carnival will be the best”, he said.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the Carnival Commission, Gab Onah, said this year’s event will mark a new beginning in the state, adding that that the 32 days fiesta is back.

Dignatries at the event include Brigadier General Okoro, the commander of the 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, wife of the former governor of the state, Onari Duke, and former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Edem Duke.