From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Beach Soccer Association (NBSA) has announced that the final phase of the 2023 Nigeria Beach Soccer League (NBSL) will now take place in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital.

The phase three of the league which was initially slated to take place in Lagos last month was postponed.

The NBSA Board confirmed that Kebbi will host the final phase in a letter sent to club Secretaries and Coordinators which specified the date for the final phase of the league on Tuesday.

According to the Coordinator of the league and President of the African Beach Soccer Union (ABSU), Mahmud Hadejia confirmed that the venue for the final phase was changed from Lagos to Kebbi due to weather and logistics which promoted the change by the NBSA board.

“Teams are expected to arrive in Birnin Kebbi for phase 3 which will be the final stage on August 15 before a press conference a day after on August 16.

“Each team will play four games from August 17 to 20 to determine the league champions which would be crowned on August 20.

“Six teams are taking part in this season’s NBSL and have played six games after the conclusion of phases one and two of the league”.

Hadejia recalled that the 2021 champions, Kebbi BSC is leading the log with 16 points ahead of Nmanko Patigi BSC (12 points), Kebbi United BSC (11 points), Kada BSC (9 points), Ibom BSC (1 point), and Smart City BSC (0 points).

“This is the third edition of the league which started in 2021.

Kebbi Fishers won the maiden edition in Kaduna State. Kada BSC clinched the second edition in Kebbi State last season”.