Kebbi Fishers billed for Italy international competition

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi Fishers BSC has won the 2023 Nigeria’s Beach Soccer League (NBSL) finals after defeating Nmanko Patigi BSC by 3-2 in the last match of the tournament.

The winners garnered 25 points in their matches while Nmanko Patigi BSC got 18 points at the end of three days NBSL finals.

During the first and second periods, Kebbi Fishers scored one goal each while Nmanko Patigi BSC only managed to score 1 goal in the second period. But in the 3rd period, both teams secured one goal each while efforts by Nmanko Patigi BSC to ensure they outshined the host team were frustrated by the team.

At the end of the tournament, the best goalkeeper award was given to Arome Issa of Kebbi Fishers BSC, while the highest goals scorer goes to Dozie Frank who scored 16 goals in the tournament.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) title was awarded to Taiwo Adams of Kebbi Fishers BSC while the Rising Star prize was given to Hassan Abdullahi of the same club.

Kada BSC, the former defending champion, emerged as the 3rd runner-up after defeating Kebbi Utd BSC by 7-6 goals in the match which was decided in the extra period.

Speaking at the end of the tournament, President of the Africa Beach Soccer Union (ABSU) and National Coordinator of the NBSL Mahmud Hedaija described the conclusion of the 2023 NBSL held in Birnin Kebbi as a success story with improvement in teams and officiating performances.

“I think, from all of us who have been following the game closely, we have witnessed tremendous growth over the year. As you can see, the game and officiating have improved over the years and we are glad about this development.

“We had organised Coaching training for the teams and coaches and it’s gladening our hearts that all Africa countries are watching us and we have been receiving a lot of commendations.”

Hedaija disclosed that Kebbi Fishers BSC and one other Beach Club in Nigeria shall be going to Italy next month to represent Africa in an international competition.

In his remark, the General Manager of Wacot Rice Mill, Dr Umar Muhammed, who commended the organisers of the NBSL, said that his company would continue to partner with them for the progress of the game.

“Beach Soccer League is a professional league and that is why Wacot is partnering with NBSL. We are happy that Kebbi Fishers BSC won the league today because the team is our own dear team. So, the partnership will continue because our company is proud to partner with the Beach Soccer League in Nigeria,” he stated.