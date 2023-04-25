From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

In the on going on 2023,Nigeria Beach Soccer League, round 1 ended with three games in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

The star match of the day between the past two winners of the League, Kebbi BSC and Kada BSC was an enthralling encounter.

The first period ended in a 1-1 draw as Fuad Badmus’s goal for Kebbi BSC was cancelled by Clement Egunjimi’s equaliser.

The second period didn’t produce any goal as both teams put up fantastic defensive displays and Champions class.

Kebbi BSC’s offensive soon broke Kada BSC’s resilience as Fuad Badmus scored two goals in the third period to lift his side to a 3-1.

The victory was Kebbi BSC’s third straight win of the campaign while it condemned Kada BSC to its second loss.

Representative of the Governor of Kebbi State who is the Chairman Kebbi Football Association (FA) and the State Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Hon Abubakar Chika Ladan; representative of the Governor-elect, Abdulmalik Haliru (Milton) and Acting Permanent Secretary Kebbi State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Usman Umar Ladan were amongst the dignitaries in attendance on the final match day.

Other esteemed personalities, include, the Human Resources Manager of Wacot Rice Limited (a subsidiary of TGI Group), Umar Faruk Mohammed; Project Director, Pedro Batista and Coach Jose Alexandre of Break Management Agency and Nordic Football Academy; President of African Beach Soccer Union and National Coordinator of Nigeria Beach Soccer League, Mahmud Hadejia.

Earlier on, the second team from Kebbi State in the League, Kebbi United BSC defeated Ibom BSC 8-3 to maintain its winning streak in its debut season.

Hamza Abubakar and Usman Manga both scored three goals to help Kebbi United BSC record a hat trick of wins.

Nmanko Patigi BSC in the early match also defeated Smart City BSC 6-4.

Jamiu Kunle scored three goals while Abdullahi Manu converted two goals for the Kwara State-based side.

At the end of Round 1, Kebbi BSC top the table with a maximum of nine points ahead of Kebbi United BSC (eight points), Nmanko Patigi BSC (six points), Kada BSC (three points), Smart City BSC (0 points), and Ibom BSC (0 points).

The Round 2 of the third season of NBSL is expected to take place in Kaduna before Round 3.