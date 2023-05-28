From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Governor elect of Kaduna state,Senator Sani Uba stormed the venue of the ongoing 2023 beach soccer league at the Murtala Muhammed square Kaduna on the opening day and promised that his administration will support sports development.

He was the high personality who attended the event along side his associates where he kicks off the tournament.

However,on the day 4 of the tournament,Kebbi BSC defeated Ibom BSC by 5-3 in which Adams Taiwo of KebbibSC scored hatrick,while both Ekene Obi and Hassan Muhammed scored 1each.

Ibom BSC players,Emem Obong Basset,Elijah Eboh and Sank Hassan managed to scored 1 goal each.

In the another game,Kada BSC,which is a defending champion narrowly defeated Nmanko Patigi BSC 3-2 in a game fully competed by clinical defense and counter by both teams.

Kada BSC players like Momo Sani Suleiman scored 1,Dozier Frank score 2 while Azeez Lawal and Kunle Jamiu score 1 each for Nmanko Patigi BSC.

The title holders and host team, Kada BSC made it two wins out of four games as it edged Nmanko Patigi BSC of Kwara State 3-2 in the first game of the phase.

Speaking at the game,the incoming Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Sani Uba said: “Kaduna State is the capital of Northern Nigeria and we are proud to see that we have a lot of young talented Beach soccer players. I have no doubt in my mind that we will continue to be the best in Nigeria.

“As the Governor elect by the grace of God, I will continue to support this very important initiative. Sports is a very important aspect of our life and it’s something that will allow our youths to also explore and have something to do for themselves.

“Everyone has his own God-given talents. What we need to do is to encourage and support them. They can also be an inspiration to other youths who will see what they are doing and will try to emulate that. We would do our best to support them and I can assure you that we would continue to partner with you as our team in Kaduna State.”

While speaking on the game, Cach Kabiru Isah of Kada BSC said; “from the day that we played our last match in Kebbi was when we went back to the drawing board because if you watch us in Kebbi, our performance was a bit low so we came back home, talked to the boys to improve their personal and that was what we did today.

“Nmanko Patigi BSC gave us a very good fight. They are a good side based on their performance today. It wasn’t an easy match for us but we thank God we came out victorious.

“The sand contributed to our performance today but a little bit better. The sand was soft and not that hard. It wasn’t the kind that when you fall on the ground you peel your leg which also contributed to our win today.

“We have talked to ourselves and are determined not to lose any single match from this phase. We are winning all the three games. We don’t even want to go the extra time which is what was are strictly after now.”

Coach Lawal Olalekan of Nmanko Patigi BSC also said: “that’s the game of football for you. You win some and lose some. The players tried their best but will adjust in the next game from our mistakes.

“Zubair Mohammed is our number one goalkeeper and a good one at that. We really missed him. If he was there at least we would have tried to achieve something. With this, we give glory to Almighty God.

“We will go back to the drawing board and correct our mistakes but we defeated our next opponents, Ibom BSC in Kebbi. We will repeat that here by the grace of God.

______________________________________________