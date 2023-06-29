From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

After weeks of pulsating action in the preliminary phase, the 2023 edition of the Bayelsa Governor’s Cup enters the Round of 32 Stage.

The competition christened “Prosperity Cup” has seen action across various centers in the eight local government areas of the state with 214 registered teams from communities to educational institutions, professional and pressure groups to worship centers taking part in the flagship football tournament of Bayelsa State

With 182 matches played so far in the Preliminary phase of the largest grassroots football tournament in the country, a total of 499 goals have been scored, an impressive average of 2.7 goals per game.

According to the statistics released by the Tournament’s Technical Committee led by Diseye Nwankwe, 182 out of the 214 sides that registered have been eliminated, leaving just 32 to jostle for the converted trophy.

From the fixtures available, action for the Round of 32 resumes on Friday running through Sunday to Monday.

Director General of the Prosperity Cup, Mr. Ono Akpe expressed satisfaction with the quality of competition so far, stating that there have been thrilling football fireworks across the state in the past couple of weeks without any form of disruptions recorded.

Akpe commended Governor Douye Diri for sponsoring the competition, stressing that this has given youths of the state a new lease of life as they have something to hope for.

Some of the fixtures for Friday are: Odioma Utd FC Vs Apret FC Imiringi, Moses FC Sangana Town Vs Otuasega Movers

On the same day Okodi FC will lock horns with Biseni Utd FC, while Amassoma Utd Fc wu ll slug it out with De Grace FC