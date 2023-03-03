After much deliberations and discussions the organiser of the 2023 African Games slated to hold in Accra, Ghana has announced the date of the event, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The Games is originally scheduled to take place in 2023 but discrepancies that happened between different organisations involved in the events led to the delay.

They decided to close rank after a meeting last weekend and agreed to continue with the preparations.

The Local Organising Committee of the events last week announced the postponement of the Games to 2024 without a specific date.

The LOC on Wednesday evening finally announced Friday 8th of March to Saturday 23rd, 2024 as the game of the Games.