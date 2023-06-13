By Rasaq Oboirien

Super Eagles red-hot striker, Victor Osimhen showed his swag and his expensive lifestyle as arrived Nigeria on Tuesday aboard a private jet and joined the Super Eagles camp in Lagos.

Osimhen, whose travel itinerary had an arrival date for Monday night, beat the odds, to arrive at the terminal of the Murtala Mohammed Airport before mid-day via a chartered VistaJet flight, which arrived from his base in Europe.

Minutes after he walked into the arrival lounge, he was then immediately transported out of the airport by his associates and made way to the Super Eagles camp, to resume training as the three-time champion prepares for the Matchday 5 AFCON qualifiers against Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

The Nigerian who missed Monday’s training, did have a brilliant season with Napoli, whom he helped win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years, with the 24-year-old contributing 26 goals and four assists in 32 league appearances, and winning the top scorers award, plus becoming the African highest goal scorer in the history of the Italian Serie A.

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company, as checks on VistaJet informed that its private jet charter flight prices which are subject to the market rate, start from $15,000 (about N6.7million).

Sierra Leone and Nigeria clash at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia on Sunday, 18 June, as Sierra Leone do not have any stadium in their country approved for international matches.

The Super Eagles top of their qualification group with 9 points from four matches, followed by Guinea Bissau’s Wild Dogs who have 7 points, while Leone Stars, who gave the Eagles a tough run in Abuja on Match Day 1 of the qualification series before succumbing 2-1, are on 5 points.

Meanwhile, Sao Tome and Principe, who plays the Super Eagles on the final day of the series in September, is bottom with only one point.