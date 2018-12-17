Political apathy in whatever form/guise is not just antithetical to development but likened to neglecting what is actually done for what should be done.

Jerome-Mario Utomi

“The good news is we have the overwhelming support of youth votes….The bad news is the youth never bothers to vote.” — Anonymous

As the February 2019 presidential, Gubernatorial, National/State Houses of Assembly elections come into view, the out-of-the-ordinary behavior demonstrated by various gladiators has exposed two major concerns with the first and most radical being the political players’ failure to give Nigerians a systematized/issue-based campaign with outlined manifesto placed in a well-defined order. Again, the ‘strategic’ political interplays, conflicts and considerable uncertainties of the past weeks have not only exposed the underlying ‘civil but cold’ relationship between politicians and Nigerians particularly the youths, but underscored the usefulness of the attachment theory as propounded by John Bowlby, a British psychologist in 1958.

Essentially, Bowlby, in that theory pointed out that ‘if a primary caregiver responds inappropriately and/ or inconsistently, the infant learns to assume that he or she is powerless to affect the larger world and that his or her signals have no intrinsic significance were the universe is concerned. A child he added, who receives really erratic and inconsistent responses from a primary caregiver, even if those responses are occasionally warm and sensitive, develops anxious resistance/indifferent attachment. The above like in the generality of mankind describes the current disposition of the youths towards the leaders they ones considered as caregivers. Experience from the previous broken political promises and erroneous indoctrination that they lack the means to act independently on their own initiative has left the youths active on social media without interest in, or enthusiastic about any aspect of political activities.

Adding context to this discourse, it is important to state that political participation is a broader category of political behavior and consists of those voluntary activities by citizens that are intended to influence the selection of leaders or the decisions they make but largely depends on the possession of such resources such as time, political knowledge and money.

While the above is acknowledged, it’s however important to state that the political challenge confronting the Nigerian youths is not limited to inadequate finance or time but goes ahead to includes a deep-seated range of spurious arguments that revolves chiefly round political ignorance/ illiteracy – a factor that consistently daily dampens political appetite to monitor political activities in order to grow in factual and conceptual political knowledge.