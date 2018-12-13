Okwe Obi, Abuja

A founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai, has tacitly endorsed the candidature of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Mr Peter Obi, ahead of 2091 presidential election.

The 92-year-old politician spoke in Abuja, at the launch of a book entitled ‘The Coming Revolution: A Manifesto for National Greatness,” authored by Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher.

Yakasai, who did not mention Atiku and Obi names, said it would be an opportunity for the North East and South East to have a taste of the proverbial national cake.

“2019 would be a very important election in our history. It would afford a very good section of the country an opportunity to have its own share of the national cake. I’m talking about our brethren from the south eastern part of Nigeria.

“There is also a section in the North that has never produced a president; that is the North East. It has produced a prime minister once. That was under a different constitution. The South East and North East have never produced a president for Nigeria.

“If it happens that the running mate of Buhari is able to win the election after him, and if God grants him the wish of ruling for eight years, it may likely come back to the North East. If you add it up it would come to 20 years.

“And it would go back to the South and anybody can win because it would be open to South East, South West and South-South. If by whatever reason power stays in the North, after the South West has ruled for eight years it would be 20.

“It would go to the South and stay there for 8 years. If it is the wish of God for the South East to get it, that is how long they will wait for it,” he added.

He lamented the constant change of political parties by politicians connotes the lack of integrity.