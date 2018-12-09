NAN

Osita Okeke, Chairman, Nigeria Football Supporters Club, South Africa chapter, says the Super Falcons can qualify from their group in spite of tough opponents in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

Nigeria is in Group A of the tournament with host, France, South Korea and Norway.

Okeke told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa, that on paper the group was a tough one.

“In spite of being put in a difficult group, I believe that the Super Falcons can make it from their group.

“The key to their success is early preparation and injection of new and younger players.

“I am happy that the team’s Technical Adviser, Thomas Dennerby, has already submitted a programme to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and requested to begin camping in January,’’ he said.

The South African chapter chairman urged the NFF to approve the request made by the Falcons coach to enable the team commence early preparations for the World Cup.

“I believe that the camping will assist the coach to try new players and prepare the team with some international friendlies.

“In the process, the coach will have an idea of the team that will be at the World Cup,’’ Okeke said.

According to him, Nigeria is blessed with talents and by the time the coach is through with invited players, new ones will emerge.

“It will be good to start camping in time to avoid fire brigade approach. The tournament is a World Cup where the best from various continents converge for an elite competition.

“We should show the world that we are truly the African champions by going beyond the group stage,’’ he said.

Okeke commended the NFF for providing the Falcons players and officials the necessary incentives to excel at the African Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana on Dec. 1.

Nigeria won the cup by defeating South Africa, 4-3 on penalties.

“I expect the NFF to also motivate the team to do well in France next year. I am optimistic that the Falcons will do our country and continent proud at the World Cup,’’ he said.