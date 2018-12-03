Barely there months to the 2019 presidential election, outspoken Catholic priest and proprietor of Adoration Catholic Prayer Ministry in Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, may not win the 2019 election unless they do the will of God.

Speaking during the 2018 Harvest and Bazaar celebration at his Adoration Ground in Emene, he said it was bad and scandalous that after their prayers on Adoration altar made Buhari the president, he has refused to come and do a project for them as a way of thanking God.

Mbaka further narrated how their prayers saved Buhari from deadly sickness in 2015, and said anybody with Buhari’s ears should warm him that no one cheats God.

On Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, Fr. Mbaka said if he continues on the way he’s going, he and his running mate, Peter Obi, would make no impact.

He urged Atiku to reach out to Igbo leaders and come personally to adoration ground and do a project for them.

He said he would release Obi’s blessing if he does a project for them.

The priest also berated Atiku’s running mate, Obi, saying although they had always supported him, he had not done anything for them, in terms of projects.

Using Governor Umahi as an example, Mbaka said: “Umahi donated 1,000 bags of rice and 1,000 tubers of yam to us, but, it meant nothing to me until he promised to build a project for me. This is the type of gesture we require from Obi.”

He described Governor Umahi as the “David who killed Goliath.”

According to him, Umahi, through his uncommon transformation, has made Ebonyi State the best state in the country and fastest growing economy in the eastern entire zone. He called on all opposition to allow the governor complete his good works.