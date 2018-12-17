The constituency is endowed with great men and women who cannot afford to be indifferent to the happenings therein. With the right input, the constituency is in dire need of pragmatic, foresighted representation. The constituency can be transformed to rival Orlu and Owerri zones of the state in terms of development. The constituency has potential to become the food basket of the state but for lack of capacity, no thanks to timid representation. Okigwe South Federal Constituency comprises three local governments, Ehime Mbano, Ihitte Uboma and Obowo. It also forms part of larger Okigwe Senatorial Zone. In the present Eighth National Assembly, the senator representing the zone, Ben Uwajumogu, is from Ihitte Uboma, while OKigwe South Federal Constituency is being represented by Hon. Chike Okafor. Both Uwajumogu and Okafor hail from the old Etiti, leaving Ehime Mbano empty-handed. The law of natural justice, equity and fairness dictates this status quo must be altered. That is why Ehime Mbano is insisting that the area must produce the next representative of the constituency in the incoming Assembly. Hence they have presented highly cerebral Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, with a trailer-load of amazing credentials – LLB, LLM (BL) and LLD (doctorate degree), sharp wit, humane and humble disposition. Nwajiuba, fondly called HCN, a former lawmaker, is also the current Chairman of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), where he has discharged his duties very creditably. HCN intended to fly the flag of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the contest. Unfortunately, bullish Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, threw spanners in the works. The overly ambitious governor, who is obviously intimidated by Nwajiuba’s profile, decided to play the spoiler’s role. Okorocha feels that his Senate presidency ambition next year and possibly presidential ambition in 2023 are under threat if Nwajiuba is not stopped. And so he instigated Okafor to recontest the seat, contrary

to working understanding in the constituency. Seeing that his plan was blunt-ended, the governor and his gang laid landmines for whoever would emerge as APC flag-bearer by instituting a myriad of overt and covert court cases. However, Nwajiuba remains a core APC member, though he has got around the trouble and moved on to Accord Party. This unexpected move has left them in utter disarray and confusion, hence the recourse to porous, childish and concocted propaganda, which has failed woefully. To ensure the complete decimation of APC in the state, the governor’s proteges have even defected to other parties with his support. This chicanery makes mockery of democratic norms for, perhaps, this is the only country where a governor of a ruling party would instigate insurrection against his own party and openly declare support for candidates of an opposition party. If this is not anti-party activity, tell me what is. That, however, is not the headache of Okigwe South, as HCN has wisely moved on. The constituency’s interest is the unacceptable and unjust manipulations to strip Ehime Mbano of its right to produce the next representative while old Etti holds both the knife and the yam. If we are fast to condemn those we feel are not even in spreading appointments, why do we perpetuate such on our own? Infantile falsehood has been pushed out to the public domain through proxy articles. But Nwajiuba, a highly decent and principled man knows very well that people only give what they have. Therefore, validating the inanities by engaging them in a roforofo fight would demean his towering stature to the level of the minions and, so, he prefers instead to focus his eyes on the ball. The number one seat in the House is his major interest. The movement to Accord Party invariably means that by voting Accord Party, which is number one on the ballot paper, Okigwe South will simultaneously be pushing forward the clear chances and inherent opportunities in its representative to becoming number one in the House. Realising this ultimate goal may not be difficult for Nwajiuba, considering the formidable and unassailable network of political friendship he has built across all the geopolitical zones of the country over the years.