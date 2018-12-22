Oshiomhole, who was addressing a crowd of party supporters, said that with Hope as the next governor that will be the end of familiocracy in the state.

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole says that the election of Sen.Hope Uzodinma as the next governor of Imo state will be the end of Governor Rochas Okorocha’s familiocracy in Imo State.

This is just as he pointed out that unknown governorship candidates of unknown parties who have been using the picture of President Muhammadu Buhari along theirs are fake as only Sen. Uzodinma has been adopted by President Buhari.

The National Chairman also wondered how a sitting APC governor could deny his party’s gubernatorial candidate access to the stadium to flag off his campaign even when they have already paid for its use.

Oshiomhole, who was addressing a crowd of party supporters at the flag off the governership campaign of Sen. Uzodinma yesterday in Owerri, Imo state capital said that with Hope as the next governor that will be the end of familiocracy in the state.

He said he has come with a message of Hope for the suffering people of Imo state who have been under the yoke of a governor who has privatized the state.

According to him, “We have not come here to cry over what has gone wrong in the state . We come with a message of liberation of Imo state. Everything you see today in the state belongs to a family, but you have a reason to demand for a real change that will bring prosperity to everybody in the state. I bring you a message of Hope that the only qualification for getting a contract will no longer be determined if you are an in- law of the governor. I bring you a message of Hope that your money will be used to develop your state and not a personal private estate . I bring you a message of Hope that those workers and pensioners who have not been paid even when your governor has collected a bail out fund for the same purpose from the federal government will get paid when Hope becomes the governor.”

Oshiomhole said that the heat they are suffering will translate into victory and urged the people to punish Governor Okorocha for that. “I heard that Rochas said that when he was contesting for the governorship election in 2011 that Ohakim had denied him the use of the stadium and that was why he also denied Sen.Hope Uzodinma. He is copying the wrong thing. But the stadium was built with the money of the state .But at the end Ohakim failed and he is going to fail you people, you should punish him for that.”

Speaking earlier, Sen Hope Uzodinma pledged to work for the people of Imo saying that the era of government of deceit will be over.” Today I don’t want to make too much speech but I want to assure the people of Imo that with me as the next governor that the era of government by deceit and where only the members of the family are in charge will be over as every Imo indigene would be part and parcel of the government because it will be their government.”

Dignatries at the campaign include members of the National Working Committee of the party, all the governirship candidates of the party from South East, Sen. Ali Modu Sherrif, Imo state Deputy Governor Prince Eze Madumere, Sen. Benjamin Uwajumogu and members of the Imo APC Coalition.