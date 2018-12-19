“They are fighting back. But the average Nigerian is not going to align with those forces. No, we cannot return to Egypt.”

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said that the ruling party has no reason to entertain fears over the 2019 general elections.

He specifically spoke on the candidacy of the PDP standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar and the state of the ruling party in Imo and Ogun States, arguing that the APC is stronger in those states now than before.

What will the APC tells Nigerians to convince them to vote for your party again?

Nigerians cannot forget that the PDP promised to provide stable electricity but failed in the 16 years they stayed in power. They will not forget that PDP spent $16 billion for power but the more money they spent, the more darkness. They will not forget that PDP claimed to have spent more money on rails but not one track did we see. Workers will not forget that all the industries were liquidated under the PDP. The textile industry employed more than a million people but 95 percent are out of job. Nigeria was exporting tyres to neighbouring countries but today, Michelin, Dunlop closed door under the PDP.

We should look at what the exchange rate was in1999 by the time they took over which was at the peak of Nigeria prosperity when oil went up to $140pb. Side by side with that is the country’s finance, you find out that Nigeria was into borrowing and deficit financing even at the time of surplus budgeting. These are the things we will put on the table and the good thing is that the PDP candidate was the vice president and people knew the role he played. According to somebody, he was one of the most powerful vice president Nigeria had. As a central player, he cannot say he did not know what went on in government. All the issues of huge corruptions like how his boss funded every National Assembly member with N50 million to House of Representatives members and N100 million for Senators, coming from within the system happened under them. Nigerians are aware of all those fraudulent activities under them.

We cannot return to those era of locust that Nigerians are very conversant with. Not only will women campaign, I strongly believe that the youths will campaign too. We cannot return to the situation where Nigeria became the highest per capital owner of private jets, yet the owners of the jets have no business addresses. The only thing is that they have connections at the NNPC, PPRC among others. We are aware that there are people across the divide that are fighting back and as the vice president said; we can see the gang up from people who are used to sucking the system without adding any value. Those ones are being cut off and obviously they are fighting back. But the average Nigerian is not going to align with those forces. No, we cannot return to Egypt.

What is your assessment of the peace committee?