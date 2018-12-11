Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on Nigerians to ensure that they vote out the non-performing All Progressives Congress (APC)-Federal Government, during the 2019 election.

Governor Wike spoke during the annual harvest of Christian Universal Church, Port Harcourt, saying that Nigerians must use their votes to commence the revival of the country.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chukwuemeka Woke, regretted that the APC-led Federal Government has failed to use federal resources at its disposal to improve the lives of the people.

He said, “At the centre, judge them by the promises they made, which they have failed to fulfill. The APC federal government cannot be trusted with another four years. They said that they will make one dollar to one naira. Instead, it moved from the 160 naira they met to close to 500 naira before coming down to 370 naira to a dollar.

“They claimed they will reduce the price of a litre of petrol to N42, but, today, it has risen to N145. We have the worst unemployment crisis in the country, as millions have lost their jobs and the infrastructural sector has been abandoned. Nothing is working in the country”, he stressed.

The governor added, “It is even worse because the failed APC federal government has allowed insecurity to claim the lives of several thousands in the middle Belt. Several indigenes were killed in Benue, Plateau, Taraba and Nasarawa states by rampaging herdsmen”.

Speaking further, Governor Wike said that he deserved a second term because he revived a state that was crippled by the immediate past APC administration by ensuring that the people benefited from good governance.

The governor stated that he inherited unpaid salaries and pensions, decayed infrastructure and abandoned projects, but with prudent management of resources, the state economy is on the right track.

He said, “I promised to construct roads and I have constructed roads. I promised quality healthcare and I have reconstructed general hospitals and completed zonal hospitals. I promised to reclaim lands for the riverine communities and we have done that for many communities. I promised to revive the education sector and more than 300 schools across the state have felt our impact. Things can only get better in my second term”.

Governor Wike thanked the Christian community for their unflinching support, which has led to the success of his administration.

He noted that Rivers people have rejected the negative stories peddled by the opposition in 2015, pointing out that similar negative stories will fail in 2019, because Rivers people know the truth.

The governor added that his administration would continue to cooperate with the church because the prayers of clerics have always been rewarding.

The harvest programme witnessed thanksgiving to God by church members and the cleric.