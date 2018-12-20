Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A former Governor of Benue State and senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Benue North East senatorial district, Dr. Gabriel Suswam, has said that victory for the PDP in the forth coming elections in 2019 would restore Nigeria to her lost glory.

Suswam stated this during a campaign rally at Tor Donga, headquarters of Shitile in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of the state.

He posited that things had gone terribly wrong as a result of what he termed the ‘mis-governance’ of the All Progressives Congress (APC) -led Federal Government.

He maintained that the ruling APC has grossly lost focus and touch with the masses in its over three years of overseeing the affairs of the country.

The former governor, who described the APC as the ‘most incompetent government’ in the history of Nigeria, therefore, urged the people of the state and Nigerians to vote the party and all its candidates out in the forthcoming general elections.

He maintained that President Buhari’s government was presiding over a totally divided and poor nation which he met in a better state when he became president, hence the need to vote him out.

The PDP senatorial candidate wondered why a government that promised so much in her campaigns could deliver so low on all fronts because of ineptitude.

Earlier in a remark, PDP zonal chairman, Hon. Azua Ashongu, told the Shitile and Katsina-Ala people that the Suwsam that they were taking for granted is being heavily courted by other people in the state.

Also speaking, a former member of the House of Representatives for Katsina Ala, Ukum, Logo federal constituency, Rt. Hon. Mzenda Iho had advised the Shitile people not to repeat the same mistake done in 2015.

Others speakers like Hon. Demenongu Unom, who gave a key note address, Hon. Nzughurga Ugba, Mr Tsavnum Neeyum, N Jonathan, Council Chairman, Hon. (Mrs.) Virginia Kpindi and Benue State PDP Chairman, Sir John Ngbede all asked the Shitile people to vote for Suswam for Senate.

Highlight of the occasion was the inauguration of local government and ward coordinators of the PDP joint campaign teams with a charge on them to carry the people along and deliver on the assignment.