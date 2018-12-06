At the thanksgiving Mass, which was celebrated also for Gov. Ugwuanyi and other candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, to herald the commencement of campaigns for the 2019 general election as well as entrust the activities to the hands of God, the outspoken priest stressed that the ministry has “100 per cent support” for the governor. It would be recalled that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration, in keeping with its tradition of entrusting the affairs of the state to the hands of God, through the state PDP campaign organization recently called on the people to join the party in observing one week of prayers and fasting, from December 1 to 7, “for peaceful, transparent and violence-free elections, which Enugu State is known for” as well as “issue-based, smooth and successful campaigns”. During the thanksgiving Mass, Fr. Mbaka expressed delight with Gov. Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace and good governance in Enugu State, stressing that his ministry’s support for his re-election “is unquestionable” because “he is a good man; a man of peace; a perfect genius; humble and ever patient”. According to him, “I have never seen this kind of unquestionable, magnetic, pragmatic and dynamic peace in Enugu State before, because of one Gburugburu. Gov. Ugwuanyi has no enemy. He is a governor who has good relationship with the entire Nwodo family, Senator Fidel Okoro, Senator Ken Nnamani, Senator Jim Nwobodo, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani and other leaders. Gburugburu is the ‘Messi’ in the field. “Anybody who is contesting against him, where does he get his strength? Our support for the governor is indisputable. The Adoration ministry loves him because since the creation of Enugu State, we have not seen this type of peace. Enugu is an epitome of peace and security. So far, so good”. Recently, the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Alhaji Musiliu Smith, while in Enugu for the commission’s four-day Management Retreat, appraised the peaceful and secure atmosphere of the state, saying that “we are in Enugu largely because Enugu is one of the most peaceful states in the country”.

Smith, a former Inspector-General of Police stressed that Gov. Ugwuanyi deserves credit for running the state in a progressive, people-oriented and security-conscious manner. In the same vein, the UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, Mr. Mohammed Malick Fall, had during a courtesy call on Gov. Ugwuanyi commended him for his peace initiatives and people-oriented approach to governance, which he said have made “Enugu State one of the most peaceful states in the country”. The new General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Boman Kabuk, while conveying the message of appreciation from the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, equally applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for the existing peace in the state, expressing delight that it has added value to the Division’s security operations in all the states within its command. It would also be recalled that Gov. Ugwuanyi during his first interaction with journalists on assumption of office in 2015, clearly stated that his administration will work hard to ensure and maintain peace as a panacea for progress and rapid development of the state. The peace-loving governor pledged not to engage in any act that would undermine the relationship between his administration and the past ones vis-à-vis himself and past leaders of the state. According to him, “the era of new guard fighting the old guards in Enugu State is gone; my administration will not fight old guards to settle old scores. Where there is no peace, the people will not make meaningful progress”. Disclosing his readiness to run an inclusive government where all former governors and other leaders will be accommodated irrespective of political affiliation, Gov. Ugwuanyi stressed that “everybody is our friend and the era of politics of bitterness is over”. Three and half years after, it is worthy of note that respected leaders in Enugu State have given eloquent testimonies to the noble vision of the people’s governor to reposition the state on the path of peace and rapid development.