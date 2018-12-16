He contended that developmental economy would take Nigeria to a secured next level of economic prosperity, while container economy would return the country to perpetual slavery and poverty.

Tinubu stated that the outcome of the debate organised for the vice presidential candidates on Friday, where Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Dr Peter Obi, prominently featured for APC and PDP respectively, has shown that the ‘developmental economy’ of APC cannot be compared with the ‘container economy’of PDP.

The list also comprised dignitaries that included a former governor of Oyo State, Omololu Olunloyo; former military governor of Ogun and Lagos States, Gen Raji Rasaki (retd), Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital (UCH), Prof Temitope Alonge; members of Oyo State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Gunju Ojo; traditional and religious leaders.

The event, chaired by a former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, was also attended by two former governors, Rauf Aregbesola, and Bisi Akande; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III; Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja I; Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan; Minister of Health, Prof Isaacs Adewole; former deputy governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore; Ambasador of the United States of America to Nigeria, Stuart Symington.

He dropped the bombshell at the Abiola Ajimobi Roundtable entitled: ‘The Imperatives of Building Institutions for Lasting Legacies,’ held at Ibadan Civic Centre, Idi-Ape, Ibadan, as part of the activities marking the 69th birthday of Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

National Leader of the rulingAll Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday bombed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2019 general election, saying that PDP plans to operate what he described as a ‘container economy.’

Tinubu, who promised to support the APC governorship candidate for the 2019 poll in the state, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, said: “I saw the debate yesterday, to crown my remarks. You could see the difference between a developmental economy and a container economy.

“Is Oyo State going APC? Oyo State is APC. It is progressive politics. I said in one place before, our Moses has crossed the Red Sea, no going back to Egypt. Success all the way.”

Tinubu said he did not feel bad if opposition parties in Oyo State associated him with the process that threw Adelabu up as governorship candidate, saying “If we do indirect primary again, I will still vote for your (Governor Ajimobi) choice of successor, because reforms, re-engineering, reinvigoration of the institutions can only continue beyond us. If the foundation is bad, the house will crumble.”

Former Head of State, Gowon, in his address commended Ajimobi for his achievements in the state, supporting advocacy for building of strong institutions in the country.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi, who openly campaigned for APC, stated: “I led a team of 30 traditional rulers to you in the heat of this selection process of who will succeed you. We asked you who did you have in mind? You said, ‘Kabiyesi’ (king), go and find somebody for me. And I said I am not a politician. I told you that with the phenomenon of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you must choose somebody who will learn under your feet to succeed you, otherwise, the impressive and monumental achievements you have recorded for Oyo State will go to pieces.

“He said we should pray to God, and that if we had anyone in mind, I should let you know. The process of choosing a successor, is a very tedious one. All the nice things people have said about you, the institutional foundations you have laid, but remember that whatever you do, you have people who are very loyal to you. They are many.”