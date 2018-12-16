That this same state has progressed from this very undesirable level to the mid-table among peers is indication of the kind of work that has gone into creating an atmosphere for peace in this state. How this achievement is a “peace gimmick” in the eyes of Okey Ugwuada still beats my imagination. Reading this article, I also noticed that perhaps Ayogu Eze has suddenly become very angry that Governor Ugwuanyi has been able to build bridges of brotherhood across the various political divides in the State, denying him a ready resource to sow seeds of discord among the people. Otherwise why is his spokesperson expressing so much anger about what he described as the “personal relationship” between Ugwuanyi and his predecessors on the one hand, and the opposition, on the other?

Where good men are scant, strife and disorder rule. You cannot have peace without at least one person placing his personal time, resources and comfort on the slab as burnt offering for what every other person eventually enjoys.