Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Sokoto State, says it has lost confidence and trust in the Nigerian police.

The party alleged that the police has become partisan and partial by dancing to the tune of the ruling party.

The party’s state Publicity Secretary, Hon. Yusuf Hausawa, stated instances such as incessant harassment, intimidation, molestation, unlawful arrest and unwarranted detention of it members without arraignment at any court of law, as reasons for the party’s position.

He also availed journalists with copies of letters send to the police as complaints against PDP supporters, at a press conference held at the Sokoto state NUJ Press centre on Sunday.

The party spokesman alleged that the IGP has approved the bidding of APC in Sokoto State through the transfer of one of the hatchet men of a notable politician, (name withheld), from Kano to head the Mobile Police unit, Mopol 7, in Sokoto.

According to him, “the officer in question who is an indigene of Sokoto State has served previously as a Chief Security Officer, CSO, to a former governor during his eight years tenure.

“Imagine the Nigerian police coming all the way from Abuja, with no mission other than illegal arrest of our members, who were transferred to Abuja without charging them for committing any offence, after staying in incarceration and confinement for more than a week.

“The use of Special Anti-armed Robbery Squad, SARS, to operate in commando style of arresting and detaining our supporters for weeks without trial is against the rule of law and due process.”

He further stated that, “we are aware that, the team sent to Sokoto state to arrest and whisk away some of our supporters are part of the Special Squad that was allegedly formed by the Inspector General of Police, to arrest any member of the opposition to the ruling party or the Federal Government.”

Hausawa, however, maintained that the party will use all legal available means to fight back and ensure justice for it teeming supporters.

The Police command’s spokesperson, DSP Cordelia Nwawe could not be reach for comment.