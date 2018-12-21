Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ahead of 2019 elections, traditional rulers from the Remo Division in Ogun State, have thrown their weight behind the candidature of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Prince Gboyega Isiaka, demanding equitable distribution of projects.

The traditional rulers, led by the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, declared that they would support Isiaka’s aspiration to succeed the incumbent governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The monarchs stated these when Isiaka and his running mate, Olabisi Okeowo-Bolade, were formally presented to them at the meeting of the Remo Traditional Council held in Sagamu.

Speaking on behalf of the monarchs, the Akarigbo, expressed confidence in the ability of Isiaka to lead the state, saying that he has high level of integrity.

Oba Ajayi, however, admonished Isiaka to guard against the shortcomings of the current administration in the state and shun one-sided development in infrastructural provision.

“Development is a good thing. The current administration has tried in the area of infrastructure. But if you concentrate development in the capital, you are only trying to invite trouble for yourself. Development has to be balanced in the state (and) not one-sided.

“If you don’t stem rural-urban migration, there will be problems. Development must not only be balanced but be seen to be balanced. It pays our state to have even development. What we want is for the people to enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he stated.

The paramount ruler also advised Isiaka not to cripple local government administration if he is elected as governor, saying that the grassroots deserve autonomy to engender socio-economic development.

“In Remoland, local governments constructed roads before but now, (they are) nothing to write about. Your administration must be able to focus on local governments and fund them adequately as they are a very important part of the governing process. They also deserve some degree of autonomy.

“Do not also forget traditional institutions. Please call crucial meetings at the right time. Give us the opportunity to be able to advise you. We know you will be a listening governor. Take it from me that you have a friend in us. We will not advise you wrongly,” Oba Ajayi added.

Responding, Isiaka, promised the monarchs that he would revive abandoned economic projects in the Remo/Ijebu axis of the state.

According to him, the Olokola deep sea port and liquefied natural gas project, cargo airport and industrial parks within the senatorial district would be revisited in order to enhance job creation.

The ADC standard bearer also promised to establish a border town-development agency to address the challenges of poor infrastructure in areas that border Lagos and other neighbouring states.

“We want to take this state to a greater level. We have put together a very solid economic blueprint to drive our plan for the state. What will be the difference between us and the current administration is priority-setting and even development.”