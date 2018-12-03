It was refreshing to see politicians display extraordinary wisdom, diplomacy and restraint. As someone who’s constantly looking for exemplary Nigerian politicians to showcase, that small meeting seemed customised for me. I saw that Nigeria has enough and to spare balanced minded politicians to cure its chronic leadership headache. Apart from the initial delay of just nineteen minutes (Father in heaven, thank you for little mercies!) the meeting was brief as planned; it entertained no stories and above all, properly managing the combustible elements that set it up foiled the expected explosion! Grade A leaders like National Legal Adviser of Peoples Democratic Party, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, and Honourable Commissioner, Lands and Town Planning, Akwa Ibom state, Arc. Ime Ekpo, must be encouraged to keep playing their kind of politics as that’s the only and fastest way to lift our society out of this leadership dungeon. Secondly, they must shine the light for their colleagues most of whom drive against leadership traffic every day. On the third of the five times he spoke during the one hour, forty five minute session, the PDP Chief Law Officer allude to something I found quite instructive. He was talking about how approach to love, teamwork and relationship today can be a referendum tomorrow especially for young people looking to become leaders. That struck me. Youths who bicker over small things now cannot in future enjoy the trust needed to collaborate on bigger stuff.

That must be one fundamental reason the tomorrow deadline for youths to grow into leaders has not been met, tenure after tenure. The goalpost on the takeover timeline would stop shifting only when our young people tire of being the voiceless and powerless majority they have been; when our young men and women learn to bond; eschewing envy, pettiness, greed, disunity and all the other vices that have held them down since 1979! In many ways, everything that happened at that meeting (the Enoidem punchline being the icing on the cake) dovetails with the potential watershed that 2019 represents for our country and people. For one, the year far transcends the merely ritualistic quadrennial general polls. 2019 is a referendum on whether Nigeria seeks to keep left or to reinvent itself. After what citizens have been through and now know, we would have just ourselves to blame if we vote based on money, gifts, propaganda, intimidation, ethnicity, politics, unfulfillable promises and allied triggers of maladministration. The forthcoming general elections offer citizens a golden opportunity to use our tongue to count our teeth across all tiers. We must stand up to be counted, we must speak up to be heard, we must look up to be sure only leaders who know the way get our votes. We must reject every latter-day goodness and largesse. Any leader who waits until the eleventh hour to dangle some carrots only deserves the stick -not votes – from followers. That’s one. Two, 2019 is different because – in my case and for many Nigerians – presidential, governorship and legislative candidates all have an account or two to give since they had held office at one point or the other. For instance, President Muhammadu Buhari and his nemesis of a challenger, former Vice Pres- ident Atiku Abubakar don’t need to regale us with stories of what they would do. Rather, their electioneering should dwell 70% on how they affected our lives the last time we trusted them with votes.