The Reality Forum, Oyo State, has made a strong case for the next governor to be elected from Oyo Central Senatorial District. Its coordinator, Elder Jide Ajao, explained why to Daily Sun in Ibadan:

“Since the inception of democracy in 1999, Oyo South has produced three governors, namely Alhaji Lam Adesina (1999-2003), Senator Rashidi Ladoja (2003-2007), Senator Isiaka Ajimobi (2011-till date).

“Oyo North produced Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala. Now is the turn of Oyo Central to produce the next governor. Let the good people in this district present a candidate fit for the office of the Governor of Oyo State in 2019. In a similar vein, it is time the Oyo Central Senatorial ticket is zoned to Oluyole Federal Constituency. All other federal constituencies in this district have produced senators representing the district.

READ ALSO: Foundation splashes N142.9m on 1,516 persons

“Let us also bring a party to the fore to offer virile patriotic opposition to any ruling party in Nigeria. Any government that hates opposition can never be a friend of the people. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which ought to be the major opposition party in Nigeria today, is enmeshed in crisis and cannot provide the needed opposition. Its house is in disarray.

“Likewise the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is in a serious confusion. This is a major reason the PDP and APC should be rejected at the polls in 2019. A political party that won 1993 general elections, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), should be considered as an alternative.

“We therefore recommend that a notable lawyer and seasoned politician, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN) should be considered as the next governor of Oyo State in any party he belongs.”

Ajao claimed that, “since the beginning of the second term of Ajimobi, no significant meaningful development took place. Oyo State should therefore vote against god-fatherism and fugitive offenders backing.

For over seven years under Ajimobi, no single local government election was conducted until very recently. Caretaker local government under Ajimobi spent four years in office instead of the statutory three years tenure.

“It is on this note that we are saying that enough of ‘chop-chop’ and ‘man-know-man’ kind of leader-

ship. Enough of rubber-stamp legislators. Enough of uncivilized semi-illiterate politicians who will always dance to the whims and caprices of the sitting governors!

“In 2019, let us make sure that this set of leaders is rejected! Do not let them find their ways into the corridors of power! Enough of recycling useless old folks or their cronies! Let the paradigm change. Let us jointly scout for credible patriotic citizens to present for election and public offices in 2019. Enough of rule by a cabal or a small clique or over-dominance by a particular section of a geographical zone.”

READ ALSO: Shun acts capable of truncating 2019 elections, Obaseki tells corps members

Ajao lamented the plight of Nigerians: “There are hunger and other socio-economic problems making life extremely difficult for Nigerians. Prices of commodities that concern common men have gone beyond their grasp. Yet some elements in government have raised arguments why we should continue to endure.

It is against this backdrop that Reality Forum says this situation is rejected and condemned in a very strong term. The forum advised to soundly reject both APC and PDP at the 2019 polls and opt instead for the SDP.

Ajao insisted the SDP did it in the 1993 general elections and would repeat the feat in 2019.