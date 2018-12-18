It is only a matter of time before we decide if we would stick with veterans in the game or the new entrants who have not hidden their resolve to disrupt.

Afeez Odunoye

“Your vote is your right, and you should exercise your right to vote the people you want to vote.” – Ex-Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar on 2019, Peace Accord and Nigeria’s Democracy

Power and change are powerful words. They lay claim to significant consideration in tracing and discussing actors, issues and developments on Nigeria’s political scene since 1999. Perhaps the country would set eyes on ‘commemorating’ 20 years of uninterrupted democratic rule next year. What are the parameters that would shape the feat? Have we outperformed what we had in 1999? What should we be doing differently as a sovereign entity?

Can we overemphasize the place of issues in politicking? Kai! Never.When politicking veers off the path of issues and switches to the lane of mudslinging and propaganda, we all pay for it, dearly. The Nigeria Elections Debate Group (NEDG), Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria and the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, a platform of civic groups offered an apt reminder on Friday. The event was the Vice Presidential Debate held strategically in the nation’s capital, Abuja. Notably, all of the 5 selected vice presidential candidates were in attendance. I watched keenly as the moderator, Imoni Amarere, an experienced political analyst and broadcaster, put the candidates on the edge.

Issues! This is what we should demand from political aspirants and their political parties. Unfounded facts and figures diminish the beauty of our democracy. Sadly, these buddies were shoved down our throats on Friday. Some gulped hook, line and sinker. Only alert and inquisitive fellows rejected the meal.

Issues! Those who should know better have since deviated from what should be discussed to embracing character assassination. Twitter is a good reference point. That space will welcome more of the good, the bad and the ugly as the countdown to February 16, 2019 thickens. In terms of engagement, the actors and their handlers are heavier on social media than traditional media. Next to social media at this point is out- of-home outdoor advertising.