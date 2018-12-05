And that for the 2019 election He had sent me to a northern – born Muslim man and that if the person responds positively to the Lord’s message and in victory does not displease Him as Abiola did in 1993 that he would be Nigeria’s president as from May 29, 2019.

I ended the piece with these sentences: “Of course, as someone brought into office under God’s plan to make the country great, he would be the best and most result – oriented Head of State we have ever had. And would be remembered for several decades for the wonderful achievements he would record.”

As with the message to Abiola and Babangida, I was to tell Atiku that he would win the election only if he consented to use the 61 clerics the Lord would raise in Ado – Ekiti to fast for two months to make his dream come true. And that he provides three cows to be slaughtered during the spiritual exercise.

Forty one Muslim priests fasted for 41 days for Abiola and two cows were slaughtered. Babangida ignored the message in 2001 because President Olusegun Obasanjo wanted to seek re–election and he could not contest PDP primaries with his former boss in the Nigerian Army and Supreme Military Council.

I also told Alhaji Atiku that the Heavenly Father said after his victory had been officially announced he must adequately reward the 61 clerics with an amount of money or gift of his choice that would be appreciated by His servants.

To let Atiku know He has a plan to make Nigeria great and that He was bringing him to kickstart the process, the Heavenly Father said I should send to him a copy of the book He caused me to publish in 2004 with the title of ‘Nigeria set aside by God for greatness and the untold story of June 12 annulment’.

The Ancient of Days did not send me to former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo (1999 – 2007), late Umaru Yar’Adua (2007 – 10), Goodluck Jonathan (2010 – 15) and incumbent Muhammadu Buhari (2015 – to date), because they were not part of His plan to make Nigeria great. They were just fortunate people that circumstances made to be president. I know of this because I am the one the Lord has set aside to send to those He wants to be Nigeria’s Head of State under His plan to make the country great. And the clerics He uses for this are those in Ado–Ekiti He has chosen for the task.