The Heavenly Father said I should send to him a copy of the book He caused me to publish in 2004 with the title ‘Nigeria set aside by God for greatness…’
Sina Adedipe
As I disclosed about two months ago in the column of October 17, 2018 with the title: God’s choice for 2019 poll, the only reason I am writing on this issue now is because the Heavenly Father instructed me to do so. Because it was time I let people know that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Vice – President of Nigeria from May 29, 1999 – May 28, 2007 was the person He sent me to on September 14, last year as His candidate for next year’s election.
This was why in that piece I wrote that consequently, I am compelled to do so, but this will likely be in November or December. It was also the reason why in last week’s column I wrote that God was now making me do for Atiku what I did for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2011 and 2015.
I first wrote on the person the Lord sent me to in my column of October 25, 2017 captioned: God’s plan to make Nigeria a great country and the 2019 poll, but I did not reveal Atiku’s identity. I just disclosed that the Ancient of Days told me in 1992 of His plan to make the country great and that He sent me on this to late Chief Moshood Abiola in January 1993 and General Ibrahim Babangida in 2001 for the latter to contest the 2003 presidential poll.
And that for the 2019 election He had sent me to a northern – born Muslim man and that if the person responds positively to the Lord’s message and in victory does not displease Him as Abiola did in 1993 that he would be Nigeria’s president as from May 29, 2019.
I ended the piece with these sentences: “Of course, as someone brought into office under God’s plan to make the country great, he would be the best and most result – oriented Head of State we have ever had. And would be remembered for several decades for the wonderful achievements he would record.”
As with the message to Abiola and Babangida, I was to tell Atiku that he would win the election only if he consented to use the 61 clerics the Lord would raise in Ado – Ekiti to fast for two months to make his dream come true. And that he provides three cows to be slaughtered during the spiritual exercise.
Forty one Muslim priests fasted for 41 days for Abiola and two cows were slaughtered. Babangida ignored the message in 2001 because President Olusegun Obasanjo wanted to seek re–election and he could not contest PDP primaries with his former boss in the Nigerian Army and Supreme Military Council.
I also told Alhaji Atiku that the Heavenly Father said after his victory had been officially announced he must adequately reward the 61 clerics with an amount of money or gift of his choice that would be appreciated by His servants.
To let Atiku know He has a plan to make Nigeria great and that He was bringing him to kickstart the process, the Heavenly Father said I should send to him a copy of the book He caused me to publish in 2004 with the title of ‘Nigeria set aside by God for greatness and the untold story of June 12 annulment’.
The Ancient of Days did not send me to former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo (1999 – 2007), late Umaru Yar’Adua (2007 – 10), Goodluck Jonathan (2010 – 15) and incumbent Muhammadu Buhari (2015 – to date), because they were not part of His plan to make Nigeria great. They were just fortunate people that circumstances made to be president. I know of this because I am the one the Lord has set aside to send to those He wants to be Nigeria’s Head of State under His plan to make the country great. And the clerics He uses for this are those in Ado–Ekiti He has chosen for the task.
I passed my book to Alhaji Atiku who was then a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) through Chief Olabode George, a national leader of the PDP to Erelu (Mrs.) Olusola Obada, the Deputy Governor of Osun State (May 2003 – November 2010) who gave it to her friend, Chief (Mrs.) Titi Atiku Abubakar, who delivered it to her husband, and through whose phone he spoke with me on December 26, last year.
So, like Atiku they are people who also know that God wants him to be Nigeria’s president to kick – start the country’s journey to greatness.
Continues next Wednesday
__________________________________
Evidence white men practised polygamy
As stated in last week’s column it was because plural marriage had been made illegal by governments in Europe and the Americas in the 17th, 18th or 19th centuries that make most Africans not to know that white men too practiced polygamy for many centuries. And that if not for this they would not have discouraged it in Africa and other developing nations during the colonial period.
It is available in history books and in documents on polygamy online that in 1650 the German parliament at Nüremberg passed a law that, because so many men were killed during the Thirty Years’ War, a man was allowed to marry up to ten women.
In the United Kingdom, it was not until 1603 that parliament made bigamy, a man formally married to two or more women, a statutory offence in the country and Wales. It was also not until Monday, July 1, 1862 that the United States Congress made multiple marriage a crime. But it took another 28 years before members of the Mormon Church in the State of Utah and other parts of the United States finally renounced polygamy on Sunday, October 6, 1890.
But even at that, the Salt Lake Tribune in 2005 reported that ten thousand Mormon fundamentalists lived in polygamous families in Utah. While among Muslims in the United States, a small minority of around fifty thousand to one hundred thousand people, are estimated to live in families in which a husband maintains an informal polygamous relationship.
More to come next week
_______________________________________
Phenomenal matriarch of the Adedipes, Falaes Ade – Ojos & others (28) – Geologist descendants
AS with the accountants the Adedipe – branch of our matriarch’s offspring has three geologists. Two of them Messrs Akinyemi and Akinjide Akintola are the sons of Mrs. Adeboye Akintola while Mr. Toyosi Ayiloge is the son of Mrs. Aderosoye Ayiloge, the daughters of my father High Chief Josiah Orisabinu Adedipe
(Monday, December 5, 1904 – Wednesday, February 23, 1972), the Elemo of Akure (1959 – 72). All their three sons have B.Sc. Honours degree in geology.
Next week: The 3-monarch descendants of our matriarch in 3 towns in Ondo State
