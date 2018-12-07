“What we have in Akwa Ibom is the general abatement of the tyranny of the few. And these people are tyrants in all material particulars.” Joe Effiong, Uyo Mr Eseme Eyiboh, a former spokesman of the House of Representatives and currently the Chairman of the Cross River Basin Development Authority, has just equally assumed the chairmanship of the publicity sub-committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign committee in Akwa Ibom State. He speaks on 2019 governorship contest in the state, the crisis in the state House of Assembly and other issues of interest. READ ALSO: 2019: CUPP adopts Atiku As a former federal lawmaker, what is your reaction to the ongoing imbroglio in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly? Recently, in this state (Akwa Ibom), there was an act of legislative delinquency in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and it’s a cause for concern. This delinquency arose from the poor perception of the constitutional provisions of the separation of powers. In separation of powers, according to the Nigerian constitution, the roles, functions and responsibilities of the Legislative, Judiciary and Executive are spelt out. What we have in Akwa Ibom is the general abatement of the tyranny of the few. And these people are tyrants in all material particulars. Because if there were not tyrants, they would not breach the constitutional provision; and of course, they would not diminish or disrespect the constitution which they swore to protect and defend. What do you mean by constitutional breach here? The rule of law as espoused in the principle of democracy has stated clearly that every man must be governed by the law. Last year, one Archibong representing Urueoffong/Uruko state constituency defected from APC to PDP and he is still there in the state House of Assembly. And the provision of the constitution as canvassed by the PDP in the state House of Assembly, in fact, not PDP, by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, is that the section 109 is self-activated. It is wrong. Because the provision of the constitution in that section continues in the subsections, there are subsections which he has refused to mention. Defection must be at the instance of crises in the national party. There was no crisis in the national party of APC when Archibong defected. Or in the event of a merger, merger is an outcome of a process. PDP went into a memorandum of understanding with other political parties, called today as CUPP. That memorandum of understanding is a process that will be leading to a merger. It is clear foundation for a merger.

So, constitutionally, if a person who ordinarily was a member of PDP now feels obliged that the party he is a member has compromised its principles and those things that attracted him to that party, by merging with the other party under the memorandum of understanding meaning that a merger is imminent, and under the constitution, he is obliged to defect. And in this case, those gentlemen decided to defect in principle. The acclaimed propaganda is that, they defected because there were crisis and all of that, that’s wrong. They defected because PDP went into a process of merging and of course a name has now come out that is called CUPP. So, the Speaker therefore has no moral standing or constitutional backing to now rely on section 109 as the bases for the delinquent act. It must also be noted that his action took place when his lawyers, the PDP lawyers and the House of Assembly lawyers were arguing a motion for a stay of execution in the court, meaning that he was aware of the pendency of a motion for stay, that it was served. So, he could not have claimed ignorant of the existence of a motion for a stay of execution. The lawyers were still arguing. But he went ahead to over reach himself, which is unbecoming of the position of the Speaker or an institution like the legislature in a democracy as reformed as ours. But the speaker said he was obeying the directive of the court. How about that? Yes, the Federal High Court gave a judgment and the victim or the person (that is Idongesit Ituen) has a right to appeal. The bases of that right were the one Deacon Udom Emmanuel exercised when the court of appeal removed him as governor of Akwa ibom State. You all are aware of the appeal arising from the tribunal. The governor was removed. But because, APC is very responsible, obliged him the liberty to go the apex court and still continue to exercise his constitutional rights. And of course, indeed he went. Bassey Albert was removed by same Federal High Court from the senate. Why did he not give up? Why did he (senate president) not swear-in Bassey Etim? It is because of these constitutional provisions. It’s because of the application of the rule of law. It is because of the disciplinary nature that APC constitutes; not wanting to take laws into our hands and enrich ourselves. But the action of the speaker was intended to stampede those gentlemen who actually out of good conscience wanted to now defect to APC. It is also important to mention that if the decision of that Monday was precipitated by ignorance of our law that of the next Tuesday was a well-rehearsed drama which ordinarily, one would have expected that it is existed in the theatre of the absurd.