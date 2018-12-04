Atiku also said his bid for presidential contest was not borne out of a contest between him and his main challenger, President Muhammadu Buhari. He noted that nigerians should see the 2019 presidential election as a choice “between forging ahead for better and remain in deficiting governance.”

Atiku eulogised the political value of the North West. “The Northwest has been the foundation and pillar of PDP where we have the people and support,” and dispelled insinuations that PDP supporters in the northern states have dwindled; ahead of 2019. Earlier, the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said the party’s mission to rescue Nigerian began in Sokoto State, yesterday Addressing a mammoth crowd of jubilant supporters drawn from Sokoto Katsina, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano, Jigawa and Kaduna; the seven states that make up the North West, at the Shehu Kangiwa Square, Sokoto, Secondus said Buhari has failed the people woefully. Secondus said the PDP has chosen a credible and experienced presidential candidate and his running mate, Peter Obi, to lead the rescue mission. “Atiku has what it takes to turn the economy around, create jobs for our teeming youths and unite the country,” he said, and warned that Nigerians have turned their back on the APC and president Buhari as could be seen by the people of Sokoto and the North West states. The highpoint of the rally was the presentation of the party flag to Atiku, Obi and the Sokoto state governorship candidate, who is also the state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, said Nigeria should be grateful to democracy for providing the opportunity for the people to make changes when things are not going well.

Dogara said he and some other Nigerians fought for change in 2015 but have since realised that the change was not forthcoming, hence, the decision to dump the APC for the PDP. On his part, Director General of the campaign council as well as Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki urged the North West to lead the way in the huge mission of rescuing the country. “As the DG of the campaign, when we said we wanted to come to the North West, they said it is a no-go area for PDP but, today (yesterday), the North West is PDP! Today, North West is speaking for PDP, because they told us it was a no go area. Alhamdulillah Robilalamin (Glory be to God) that today, you have shown you are ready to go PDP. “And, for years, the North West led the country and today (yesterday), North West says is time to vote for PDP.” Saraki assured Atiku would be voted for because he understands how to make the country better. “The man that can bring food to the table, the man that can fight security, the man that can unite Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar! It is about food, security and we will vote Atiku Abubakar because he understands it, he knows how to make good choice, he knows how to make things work, he knows how to unite Nigerians, that’s why we will vote him. “We have tried this one (Buhari), but he has failed. North West has spoken and the entire Nigerians will speak,” Saraki said.