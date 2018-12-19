Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ahead of the 2019 poll, the Allied People’s Movement (APM), in Ogun State, on Tuesday, inaugurated a 300-man campaign committee.

The party, which formally unveiled its party secretariat located at Leme Area of Abeokuta, the state capital, also inaugurated 10 members per local government and local council development areas campaign committees.

Addressing party faithful at the inauguration event, the Director-General of Allied Peoples Movement Campaign Council, Sarafa Tunji Ishola, said the Council has a mandate to deliver the candidate of the party in Ogun State, Abdul-Kabir Adekunle Akinlade as the next governor of the state.

Ishola, who is a former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, explained that retinue of loyalists of Governor Ibikunle Amosun dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for APM to correct injustice against the people of Ogun West Senatorial District and Akinlade as a person by the ruling party.

“The foundation of our politics is justice and equity. Our goals is service to the good people of Ogun State. However, this service cannot be achieved if it is built on the shaky foundation of injustice and inequity.

“This recent history of Ogun State has defined our tasks in the 2019 gubernatorial election. We have a historic role to prevent the hijack of the aspirations of the people of Ogun State.

“The resources and potentials of Ogun State should be explored in the service of the people of Ogun State. This is our brief for the 2019 elections.

“We have a duty to deliver Hon Adekunle Akinlade as the next governor of Ogun State. He has been tested and found capable of sustaining the Mission to Rebuild Ogun State which started in 2011 under governor Ibikunle Amosun,” the erstwhile Secretary to the State Government (SSG) stated.

He, however, mandated the campaign committees at the local government level to inaugurate necessary committees at their various areas to include elders council, polling boots committee, among others.