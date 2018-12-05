Tony Osauzo, Benin

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Edo South senatorial district, Mr Patrick Obahiagbon and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opponent, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, have engaged in blame game over the destruction and defacing of their campaign billboards in parts of Benin City.

They are accusing each other of being responsible for the acts.

Reacting to the incident, Obahiagbon said he was surprised beyond words that a political opponent could still resort to politics of ‘primitivism and crudity’ by resorting to billboard vandalism either directly or by proxies.

He said such bestial acts must be condemned by all decent and reasonable men.

“It is a sign that those who are responsible for these animalistic actions are already in a panic mood and are sacred of interfacing with democratic parapets.

“I have resolved not to be distracted but to remain focused and stay on the campaign issues. My teeming supporters are advised to refrain from any reprisal and we must rise above such primitive political gambits,” he said.

On his part, Senator Urghoghide said he was taken aback by the political intolerance being displayed by his opponents.

“You cannot see me retaliating. The electorate know who is serving them and I have told the PDP and my supporters not to retaliate.

“I am calling on APC and the Edo State government to call their people to order. We need the election to be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere,” he said.