Raheem, Abeokuta

Ahead of 2019 elections, Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF), says it has withdrawn its support and endorsement for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, adding that it now backs the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari..

The national chairman of the group, Elliot Afiyo, made this known at the weekend in an interview with some journalists, shortly after a youth sensitisation programme held in Ibafo, Ogun State.

Afiyo said the group rescinded its earlier decision to back the former vice president against the incumbent president, because it was disappointed by the policy thrust of the PDP presidential flag bearer.

He added that apart from the group’s warning that Atiku’s running mate should be picked from the South-South instead of the South-East, the former vice president, during his regional campaigns, failed to convince Nigerians on what he would do differently if elected as president in 2019.

While faulting Atiku’s declaration that he would serve for just a term of four years, he said Nigerians should not be deceived by such declaration, saying that despite making similar promises, former President Goodluck Jonathan and President Buhari, sought for a second term.

He attributed President Buhari’s inability to fix the country to the cabal outside the government rather than the cabal within the government.

He also said the alleged gang up of some retired military generals against the present administration was not in the interest of Nigeria, but to advance their personal interest at the expense of national interest.

Afiyo, therefore, urged Nigerians to vote for Buhari in 2019, expressing confidence that the country would be better under his watch.