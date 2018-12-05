“What I will do differently is to work closely with my party to attract development to my senatorial district. And this will only be possible if I work closely with my party leadership”

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Kaduna Central, Mallam Uba Sani said his party will emerge victorious in the state.

The APC chieftain, who is also Special Adviser (Political Matters) to the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, contends that the governor’s achievements will earn him a second term.

In the last few months, you’ve been going around your senatorial district, seeking their support towards your senatorial ambition; how has it been?

The response has been overwhelming and humbling. Kaduna Central is a political fortress of the APC. The people are unwavering in their support for us. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been struggling to make inroads into the zone, to no avail. What we have been doing is to consolidate on the people’s support by assuring them of a brighter future.

We are determined to change the face of the zone through quality and effective representation. This is important because for some time now the people have been victims of poor, ineffective and unresponsive representation. From a senatorial zone that was the envy of all, it became a reference point for how not to represent a people. People of the zone saw the diminishing of opportunities which hitherto were taken for granted.

What reigned supreme was grandstanding and the abuse or denigration of leaders, who are selflessly working to positively change the condition of the people of Kaduna State and Nigeria. They did not stop at that. They deliberately sabotaged the Kaduna State Government’s efforts at attracting investments and getting loans for the development of critical infrastructure. A clear example of what really happened was when the state government wanted to borrow $350 million from the World Bank to rehabilitate and build new hospitals in Kaduna, to rehabilitate and build new schools-both primary and secondary schools in Kaduna; and to also build some infrastructure, I mean roads and other amenities for the common man and woman. Kaduna State was the only state that was denied the opportunity to access the loan, simply because those people in the senate decided to look at their personal interest instead of the overall interest of our people in Kaduna State.

The loan is not about Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. It is about the nine million people of Kaduna State, and for me, that was what really made people to come out openly to support my aspiration. They believe I am better equipped and positioned to restore the glory of Kaduna Central Senatorial zone.

If you win the election what are you going to do differently from what the person there currently is doing?

Our senatorial zone is populated by APC and everybody knows that. And if you are a member of the senate representing a particular constituency which you are also aware has over 80 to 90 percent of the people as APC members, surely the first thing you need to do is to work closely with the APC government at the national level. It is about serving the people, not the advancement of personal interest. So for me, what I will do differently is to work closely with my party to attract development to my senatorial district. And this will only be possible if I work closely with my party leadership, the leadership of the senate, my state governor and the president of the country.