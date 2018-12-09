“We should work in the interest of anything that can bring peace because there is no peace in this country,” Tsav said.

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Social critic and former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, has lamented that Nigerians may not get the kind of leadership they desire in 2019.

Tsav who spoke in Makurdi at the weekend said Nigerian politics lacks integrity because those who practise it are merely concerned about their personal interest.

He noted that the change so desired by the electorate might not make any meaningful difference in the country because according to him, the two largest political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) that are expected to produce the winner of the presidential election are still one and the same in content.

“They don’t think about tomorrow but what they can ave today. So on, the issue of change, all these politicians are the same. They move like the wind; they run to wherever the wind blows.

“So when you talk of integrity, there is no politics of integrity in this country; people just go the direction the wind blows to see what they can get for themselves which is very unfortunate.

“If we have our way, the older politicians should aspire to train the younger ones; let them contest for offices for us to see what they can do whether they can change the situation in this country.

“But what we are seeing at the moment is a strong desire to ouster the president for others to come into power; it is good a development but people are saying that the PDP is the mother of corruption.

“As far as I’m concerned, the PDP and APC are one and the same. There is no difference between them. The only difference is in leadership. But I think we should now work in the interest of the nation, interest of our children and the next generation. We should work in the interest of anything that can bring peace because there is no peace in this country,” Tsav said.