The 2,000 decampees were received on Wednesday at the PDP gubernatorial campaign flag-off in Bida, the headquarters of Bida local government area.

John Adams, Minna

Barely three days after Niger state governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello officially flagged off his re-election campaign, no fewer than 2,000 members from the ruling All Progressive Party (APC) and the Advanced Democratic Party (ADP) in Niger South senatorial district have joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A thousand of the decampees from the APC were led by Alhaji Kudu Kasim, while ADP decampees were led by Alhaji Mohammed Yahaya (aka “Designer”).

The decampees, who pledged to work for the opposition party at the forthcoming general election in the state, were received by former governor of the state and leader of the party Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu.

It could be recalled that the incumbent governor had during a stakeholders meeting in Minna on Monday, officially flag-off his re-election bid where he solicited for the support of the people to vote for the ruling party at all levels.

Receiving the decampees, Dr Babangida Aliyu told the gathered crowd that Nigerians have seen the difference between the PDP and the ruling APC in the last three and the half years of the Buhari administration, and are now in a better position to make the right choice in 2019.

According to him, “voting for APC in 2019 means voting for next level poverty.”

Thousands of supporters and party faithful of the PDP from the eight local government area that make up Zone A senatorial district converged on Bida for the zonal flag-off of the PDP governorship campaign.

Immediate past governor and party leader Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu, state PDP chairman Barrister Tanko Beji, senatorial candidates from the state’s three senatorial zones, former lawmakers as well as prominent party faithfuls attended the occasion.