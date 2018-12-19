Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, in Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, assured that he would run an investor-friendly government if he is elected governor next year.

Abiodun, who said he was well prepared and equipped for the task of governance, gave the assurance while addressing investors in the manufacturing sector under the aegis of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ogun State branch, held at the Association’s secretariat,Ota.

He promised that his administration will embark on remedial action on deplorable roads in the Atan-Agbara axis and some industrial areas of the state.

READ ALSO: Onto 2019: Harnessing campaign lessons of MKO Abiola

Responding to complains by Ogun MAN led by Seleem Adegunwa, Abiodun further assured that issues of difficult business environment occasioned by multiplicity of taxes, poor infrastructure and unfriendly government policies, among other disincentives, will be addressed by his administration.

According to him, the ruling APC was committed to enhancing the industrial and economic growth of the state and the nation in general.

He also noted that as a candidate with private sector background, he appreciated the concerns of the investors and would hit the ground running upon election to address their plight.

“You can see we have a star-studded team. We are prepared for this job. We are not going to be an accidental governor. We are going to be an effective governor. We are going to make promises and those promises will be fulfilled.

“We are going to be an investor-friendly government. Because I come from private sector, it is unthinkable that I will leave infrastructure unattended to. We shall fix roads to allow you to bring your goods and services to the markets”. He said.

Accompanied by his running mate, Noimot Salako-Oyedele; the Deputy Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, and former Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Tolu Odebiyi, among other chieftains of the ruling party, the APC governorship candidate, added his administration would ensure equitable distribution of infrastructure across the state with special focus on development of rural roads.

READ ALSO: Group launches empowerment scheme for 800 youths in Oyo

“Most of the issues raised are captured in my vision document for the state. We’ll place a lot of emphasis on public-private partnership. We will build on what the incumbent has done to ensure security of lives and property. Police will be better equipped.

“We will create an enabling environment for both local and foreign investors. As a private sector person myself, I am familiar with most of these problems. We will work towards improving global ranking of Ogun State in places with ease of doing business”. Abiodun added.

While promising that his administration will build industrial parks with 24-hour power supply in the state and build captive power projects for existing Industries, Abiodun submitted his administration will also encourage patronage of Made-in-Ogun goods.