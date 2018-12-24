NAN

Former Senate President, David Mark, on Monday implored politicians to play responsible politics to ensure the emergence of credible leaders in 2019 general election.

Mark, in a goodwill message to Nigerians commemorating Christmas, signed by Mr Paul Mumeh, his Media Assistant, said this would only be possible if politicians play the game according the rules.

He urged Christian faithful to be guided by the lessons of the Christmas season which is anchored on love, forgiveness and peaceful coexistence.

The former senate president cautioned politicians against campaign of calumny, saying that only issue-based campaign would convince the electorate ahead of the polls.

He called for religious tolerance and understanding among Nigerians.