Gyang Bere, Jos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Plateau State, said Governor Simon Lalong could trigger a bloody political crisis in the state following his desperate attempt to remain in power against the wish of the people.

Deputy Chairman of the PDP in the state, Hon. Amos Gombi Goyol disclosed this, on Tuesday, during a press briefing in Jos, saying Plateau people have resolved that Lalong must go in 2019.

“As far as PDP is concerned, the real reasult of the LG elections are the clearest and loudest referendum yet on the Lalong administration and the people have strongly given this simple message: Lalong rejected; Lalong time up, Lalong go home.

“We counsel the governor and his party not to plunge the state into another needless political crisis in their desperation to hold on to power in 2019.

“We have received credible information to the effect that agents of the APC are inviting people to surrender their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for amount ranging from three to ten thousand Naira.

“These cards will then either be destroyed, rendered inoperable or cloned to deperive their owners from using them to vote out the APC. This is condemnable and dangerous plot.”

Hon. Goyol raised alarm that the APC government in the state has attempted to perfect its false and doctored results sheets it announced as result for the October 10 local government election in the state by offering N10,000 to presiding officers and party agents for their signatures to authenticate the fake election results.

“We are also concerned that even while. We are challenging the irregularities through legal means, PLASIEC is still very busy working on ways to circumvent the law.

READ ALSO: Alleged illegal possession of firearms: Dasuki seeks indefinite adjournment of his trial

“We have it on good authority that it is attempting to perfect its false and doctored results sheets by offering N5,000 to N10, 000to each presiding officer and party agents who took part in the election for their signatures to authenticate these clearly fake documents.”

He said the party has applied to the Chief Judge of Plateau State for additional panels to be constituted to complement the election tribunal on the local government election due to the overwhelming numbers of petitions.

Governor Lalong, however, in a swift reaction through his Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Yakubu Dati, said the allegations were untrue, baseless and unfounded.

Hon. Dati described PDP as ‘a sinking sheep’ that is nursing defeat ahead of 2019 and advised the party to concentrate in resolving its internal wrangling.

“The allegations are untrue, baseless and unfounded. PDP is a sinking sheep that is already nursing defeat. We will win the elections with a wide margin in 2019; there will be no crisis in the state.”