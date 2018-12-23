Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue South senatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Mike Onoja, has said that his emergence as a senatorial candidate marks the end of cabalism in the zone.

Onoja stated this at the Nocros Primary School, Otukpo, during the decamping ceremony of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members from the Benue South senatorial district commonly known as Zone C to the SDP.

“The era of cabals in Zone C and in the state is ended. We don’t believe in cabalism in SDP and we will not tolerate it. The motor of SDP is good governance, sustainable development and social justice for all. We will make sure that everybody in our party is fairly treated.”

Onoja who noted that this is the first time he was emerging as a candidate of any party, said the SDP had come to change the narrative of underdevelopment that had been known to be the norm in the zone, in the state and in the country at large since 1999 till date.

“I have never participated in a general election before. I have only been participating in primary elections and as you know, primary election is highly manipulated because a few people who are connected sit together and decide who to vote for irrespective of your capacity.

“Since (the return of) democracy in Nigeria in 1999, Idoma has nothing to show for it. This is now time for change and SDP stands for change in Zone C which will bring about development in all spheres of human endeavours. Idoma land is going to see great development if SDP is voted into power.”

The senatorial candidate who expressed optimism of winning the election said the people of the zone were eager to see change in terms of dividends of democracy.

Speaking earlier, state Chairman of the Party, Mr. John Enemari, promised the new entrants that there would be equal opportunities for every member of the party.

In his remark, the senatorial candidate of the party for the Benue North East senatorial district, Chief Barnabas Gemade, disclosed that everyone he campaigned for had always won elections. He urged the people to vote for all candidates of the SDP in the forthcoming elections.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion include Chief Gemade, SDP governorship candidate, Dr. Stephen Hwande, his running mate, Amb. Dickson Akor, and a delegation from the party’s national secretariat among others.