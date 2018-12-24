Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Presidential candidate of the Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDP), Davidson Isibor Akhimien, says he will transform the Boko Haram enclave, Sambisa Forest into a farm settlement, if elected president in 2019.

Akhimien, who declared that his party will also banish hunger from Nigeria, said the Forest in the northeast will further be turned into a world class dairy farm and training centre for the youth in the region.

He stated these at the weekend while addressing his supporters during the flag off of his southwest campaign, held in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The former military intelligence officer, who stated further that a double prong approach would be adopted to tackle the issue of insecurity currently sweeping across the country, charged Nigerians to take the right stand and choose the right candidate next year.

He added that his government would embark on economic and social revival of the country and make adequate provision of employment for the growing population of Nigerian youths, who according to him, have become ready tools in the hands of the enemies of the nation.

“I’m a Nigerian, who feels what you feel. We will transform Sambisa Forest to a very huge agricultural hub; a world class dairy farm, training the north eastern youths, massively engaging them meaningfully.

“I will lead a massive campaign on food sufficiency as Nigerians would be encouraged to go into mechanized farming. If Sweden and other Scandinavian countries despite climatic challenges, can feed their people, why can’t we achieve same in Nigeria? To ensure stable power for massive industrialization, power generation will be decentralised with the chief aim of achieving nothing less than 25,000 megawatt for the country.

“To tackle insecurity, our military and other security agencies will be well equipped and encouraged with meaningful welfare and social packages, while modern military hardware will be procured to tackle insurgency and other security challenges threatening our existence as a nation,” Akhimien stated.

He also charged the electorate to use their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to sack the present political elites who have allegedly subjected Nigerians to economic and political hardship.